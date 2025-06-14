Pair of Three-Star Safety Recruits Visit Illinois Football
Thursday was a busy day for the Illinois football program. Multiple high school prospects visited Champaign on official visits, including a pair of three-star recruits in Camaul King and Isaish Williams.
King is a defensive back from Florida who has a total of 15 scholarship offers, including two from Big Ten rivals Indiana and Maryland (plus three more from ACC schools Duke, North Carolina and Wake Forest). As a junior at True North Classical Academy (Miami) last year, King led the team with two interceptions and was second on the squad with 89 tackles.
King appeared to enjoy his time in Champaign, and the Rivals Fan FutureCast seemed to support that notion, predicting that Illinois has the best shot (67 percent) to sign the No. 37-ranked safety in the nation and No. 81 player in the Sunshine State.
King, a senior-to-be, still has some time before he has to announce his decision, but so far the tea leaves read favorably for the Illini. King has now visited Illinois twice in the past nine months and hasn't visited any other school more than once.
Williams is a defensive back from Texas who has over 30 offers, including eight from SEC programs LSU, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Florida, Tennessee and Texas A&M, plus six more from Big Ten schools Ohio State, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oregon, Washington and Illinois.
As a junior at Fort Bend Marshall (Missouri City, Texas) last year, Williams finished with 56 tackles, snagged an interception and recovered a fumble. He is the No. 20-ranked safety in the nation and, in contrast to King, appears to be a long shot to sign with the Illini. Williams has visited Texas A&M five times and Texas four times during his high school career, which puts Illinois behind the 8-ball in his recruitment.
Regardless, getting both on campus are strong developments for coach Bret Bielema and his staff, and the duo helped continue the steady stream of three- and four-star recruits that have become increasingly intrigued by the Illini.