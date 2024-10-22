Illini now

Tight End Logan Farrell Passes on North Carolina, Commits to Illinois Football

In-state three-star recruit flips his commitment from Tar Heels to Illini, reports On3 Recruits

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini cheerleaders perform before kickoff against the Michigan Wolverines at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Three-star recruit Logan Farrell, ESPN’s 10th-ranked tight end in the nation, has flipped his commitment from North Carolina to Illinois, according to On3 Recruits.

The eighth-ranked recruit in the state of Illinois, regardless of position, Farrell, of Arlington Heights, had been committed to the Tar Heels since November of 2023.

While leading Hersey to a 10-1 record and a conference championship as a junior in 2023, Farrell caught 29 passes for 425 yards and nine touchdowns, according to MaxPreps.

Listed at 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, Farrell is an athletic, soft-handed pass-catching tight end who is also a physical blocker. He will hit the turf at Champaign's Memorial Stadium readier than most at his position to provide versatility from a wide range of formations.

At 6-1 (3-1 Big Ten) and ranked at No. 20 in the AP poll, Illinois is beginning to see its success tangibly carry over to the recruiting trail. Farrell is the second in-state tight end whom the Illini have flipped this fall. Former Illinois State commit Grant Smith, of Maroa-Fosyth (Illinois), re-pledged to Illinois last month.

With a 2025 recruiting class that currently ranks 16th out of 18 Big Ten teams, Illinois coach Bret Bielema seems to finally be making inroads in the college football talent race.

