VIDEO: Illinois LB Jake Hansen - Week 1 Preview - at No. 14 Wisconsin

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. -- Illinois senior linebacker Jake Hansen spoke to local and statewide media in his weekly media conference on Oct. 19.

The topics included his team's preparations for the Oct. 23 season opener at No. 14 Wisconsin.

Hansen, who had slid over at middle linebacker on Lovie Smith’s defense this season for the Illini, was a third-team selection by Athlon’s after the 2019 Butkus Award semifinalist had 72 tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, one interception, seven forced fumbles and three fumble recoveries despite missing four games due to injury. Hansen has been selected to three award watch lists for Hansen including the for the Bronko Nagurski Trophy, Butkus Award and the Bednarik Award.

Illinois linebacker Jake Hansen participating in practice drills during a workout on Oct. 15 inside Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Ill. David Craan/University of Illinois athletics department

At one point last season, Hansen led the nation with seven forced fumbles and ranked second in the country with three fumble recoveries. He is the No. 11 graded linebacker in the nation by Pro Football Focus (81.1) and No. 6 in Power-5. Hansen had one of his best games in Orange & Blue during the Illini's 24-23 upset over No. 6 Wisconsin that sparked Illinois' current three-game winning streak. He was named the Walter Camp National Defensive Player of the Week and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after two forced fumbles against the Badgers led Illinois to one of the biggest upsets in Big Ten Conference history.

If Hansen were selected for a national award this season, he’d be the first Illinois to win one since 2011 when Whitney Mercilus won the Ted Hendricks Award, given to the nation’s top defensive end.