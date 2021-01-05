VIDEO: Jamal Woods Announces Return to Illini for 2021 Season

Illinois senior defensive lineman Jamal Woods announced his return to the Illini and first-year head coach Bret Bielema for the 2021 season.

Woods became the first defensive player to return to the Illini for a fifth season after suffering through an injury-plagued 2020 campaign that saw him play in only four of the eight games.

"I can't let that opportunity go by without giving it another shot. I'm ready to put the pads back on and get to working on that Big Ten championship we all have been waiting on," Woods said in a statement. "After having deep conversations with my family, coaches and God, I will be on the field for my 5th year with my brothers for the 2021 season."

Woods has accumulated 55 tackles and 13.5 tackles for loss in 28 career games over four seasons with the Illini.

