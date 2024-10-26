How to Watch Illinois Football vs. Oregon in Week 9
Illinois football, you've made it.
No, we're not talking about the Illini's 6-1 record or No. 20 ranking in the AP poll.
We're talking about back-to-back appearances in the 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.
After handling Michigan in a ranked-versus-ranked matchup last week in Champaign, the Illini are gonna give it a go again, back on the big stage.
On Saturday, the Illini are in Eugene, Oregon, to take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, once again on CBS.
Usually a Big Ten Network mainstay, Illinois football has climbed into the national limelight, lifted by its success under coach Bret Bielema (and boosted by an uber-competitive schedule).
With CBS carrying the game, you can tune in via the usual suspects (YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV) or one of a few streaming services:
Fubo
For those without a subscription, Fubo offers a free trial that provides access to Illinois-Oregon.
Paramount+
In addition to the wide range of movies and TV shows offered by Paramount+, some sports programming – including college football and NFL – is included. Similar to Fubo, Paramount+ has a free trial option for those not already subscribed.
Illinois Football
For those interested in listening to the game, Illinois’ official website always has the call – and also allows access to exclusive videos, including the Bret Bielema Show.