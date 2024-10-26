Illini now

How to Watch Illinois Football vs. Oregon in Week 9

Check the best viewing options for yet another Biggest Game of the Season for the Illini

Jackson Langendorf

Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) reacts after a turnover against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Champaign, Illinois, USA; Illinois Fighting Illini defensive back Matthew Bailey (7) reacts after a turnover against the Michigan Wolverines during the second half at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ron Johnson-Imagn Images / Ron Johnson-Imagn Images
Illinois football, you've made it.

No, we're not talking about the Illini's 6-1 record or No. 20 ranking in the AP poll.

We're talking about back-to-back appearances in the 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS.

After handling Michigan in a ranked-versus-ranked matchup last week in Champaign, the Illini are gonna give it a go again, back on the big stage.

On Saturday, the Illini are in Eugene, Oregon, to take on the No. 1 Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium, once again on CBS.

Usually a Big Ten Network mainstay, Illinois football has climbed into the national limelight, lifted by its success under coach Bret Bielema (and boosted by an uber-competitive schedule).

With CBS carrying the game, you can tune in via the usual suspects (YouTube TV, DirecTV, Hulu+Live TV) or one of a few streaming services:

Fubo

For those without a subscription, Fubo offers a free trial that provides access to Illinois-Oregon.

Paramount+

In addition to the wide range of movies and TV shows offered by Paramount+, some sports programming – including college football and NFL – is included. Similar to Fubo, Paramount+ has a free trial option for those not already subscribed.

Illinois Football

For those interested in listening to the game, Illinois’ official website always has the call – and also allows access to exclusive videos, including the Bret Bielema Show.

