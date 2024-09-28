Former Illini Player Invited To NBA Training Camp
Former Illini player Marcus Domask is being given an opportunity to make an NBA roster.
On Friday, the Chicago Bulls announced Domask received an invite to training camp in October. Last year Domask played a key role in the Illini advancing to the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament. They lost to eventual champion UConn.
Domask averaged 15.9 points, 5.0 rebounds, and 3.9 assists his lone season in Champaign. He made 38 starts.
HIGH PROFILE ILLINI GRAD ENJOYING FOOTBALL SUCCESS
Media personality Taylor Rooks is finally able to dish a little playful trash talk about her alma mater.
Rooks, who attended Illinois from 2010-14, is loving every minute of the Fighting Illini's 4-0 start this season. They play at No. 9 Penn State Saturday.
While working Thursday's broadcast for the Dallas Cowboys-New York Giants game, Rooks bragged about the Illini to her friend Amani Oruwariye. He played at Penn State and now a defensive back for the Cowboys.
"It's so much fun," said Rooks, who holds a variety of roles at Turner Sports and Bleacher Report. "Whenever your team is good, you feel really great and confident talking about the program. Even yesterday at our Thursday night football game, a friend of mine, Amani, ... The minute I saw him, I just said, `ILL."'
Rooks said she's attended a few Illini games in the past few years despite her busy schedule. He may make more if the Illini continue winning.
"I actually feel like we have a chance," Rooks said. "Knowing that your team is hitting on all cylinders, knowing the offense is good. I have faith in our quarterback. The defense looks good. I love coach Bielema. It gives you a pep in your step and you enjoy the trash-talking element."
