Former Illini WR Isaiah Williams Makes Case For Roster Spot With Detroit Lions In NFL Debut
Former Illini receiver Isaiah Williams is facing tough odds of making the Detroit Lions' 53-man roster this season.
If Thursday was any indication, he is going to make it a difficult decision for Lions coach Dan Campbell. In his NFL debut, Williams caught a team-high four passes for 35 yards.
Campbell singled out the performance in the postgame.
"Isaiah Williams showed up,” Campbell. “I mean, he made some plays out there, and that was clear. That was clear to see. He did some really good things that showed up.”
After earning All-Big 10 honors last year for the Illini, Williams surprisingly went undrafted. He's used the slight as motivation.
Williams said it felt great to finally get on the field.
“It was a great feeling. Starting off in that first half, I was a little nervous, honestly," Williams said. "But then I got a kick return. After I got that kick return, kind of got the jitters out. After that I was ready to go. After that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be in the right place in the right time.’ And then, if I get the ball, I get the ball. If not, the coach is gonna see I’m in the right place. I got the ball, and I was just like, I’m gonna make a play when I do. It felt great.”
