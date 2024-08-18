Former Illini WR Isaiah Williams Making Most Of Opportunity With Detroit Lions
Former Illini receiver Isaiah Williams was a projected pick in this year's NFL Draft.
Unfortunately, things didn't go as planned for Williams. Instead, he was signed as a free agent by the Detroit Lions in April.
Williams has just two things that keep him on track.
"So just my faith and life," Williams told Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. "Life is the greatest teacher."
Williams was a playmaker at Illinois. It could have been easy for him to just give up after going undrafted despite being a first-team All-Big Ten selection last year as a junior.
He stayed motivated, continuing to work.
He claims life is his greatest teacher because it is always challenging him.
"And then, secondly it's just, you know when you go through things in your life," Williams said. "After a while challenges get easier. You know what I'm saying?"
Williams also touched on how he sees obstacles as more of a part of life. He embraces them.
"Once you beat one challenge it's like 'Okay I got this.'" Williams continued. "Then another challenge comes and it's like 'Okay, I've been here before.' Head up, chest out, let's attack it."
Williams is playing well enough to earn a roster spot. In the preseason, he has 10 catches for 106 yards. He was signaled out by Lions coach Dan Campbell after the first game. Some are already calling him one of the best steals of the offseason.
Ella Walker is a contributor to Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. She can be reached at ewalker1463@gmail.com.
