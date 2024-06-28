Former Illinois Guard Marcus Domask Latches On With Chicago Bulls
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Marcus Domask will at least get the chance to puruse his NBA dream.
After going undrafted, he signed an Exhibit-10 contract with the Chicago Bulls Thursday. It means he is with the Bulls for a year but will spend most of it playing for the G League affiliate.
It gives Domask the opportunity to continue his playing career after the NCAA denied his request for an additional year because of the Covid waiver. Last year he averaged 15.9 points and five rebounds, helping the Illini reach the Elite Eight. They lost to eventual champion UConn.
Domask's highlight of the NCAA Tournament came when had 12 points, 11 rebounds and 10 assists in the first round against Morehead State. It was the first triple-double in the tournament since Ja Morant in 2019.
He followed that up by scoring 22 points in the second round against Duquesne. Domask joins Terrence Shannon as Illini players to enter the league this season. Shannon, a first-team All-Big Ten performer, was drafted No. 27 by the Minnesota Timberwolves. The last Illini player taken in the first round was Meyers Leonard in 2012.
Shannon gets to team with Anthony Edwards, who led the T-Wolves to the Western Conference finals.
"I've started a new chapter in my life," Shannon said. "I'm ready to go to work. I'm ready to be at the next level, compete with those guys and win an NBA championship."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
