Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon Found Not Guilty On Rape Charges, Can Pursue NBA Draft Now
Former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon can now once again focus on basketball.
On Thursday, Shannon was found not guilty of rape charges, stemming from allegations last September in Lawrence, Kan. Shannon, who was an All-Big Ten selection last season, is projected as a first-round pick a few weeks from now in the NBA Draft.
Shannon had spoken little publicly since he was suspended for six games from late December until mid-January. The trial lasted three days.
While attending the NBA draft combine in May, he spoke with the media first time he spoke to reporters since the ordeal began.
"I just focus on what I can control," Shannon said in May. "I control me working every day and putting in the work." having the support from my teammates and family."
Last season was supposed to be all about improving his draft stock until the allegations surfaced. After returning from suspension, he led the Illini to the Big Ten tournament title and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual champion UConn.
"This has been a very interesting five months I would say," Shannon said in May. "Just keeping the right people in my corner, having the support from my teammates and family."
The alleged incident occurred early last September when the Illini football team was playing at Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. With the trial starting in June, he had to interview with NBA teams with a pending verdict.
"It's nothing really I want to convey," Shannon when asked about the draft interview process. "I'm just going to explain the kind of person I am. I feel like I'm a good kid, funny."
