Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon "Grateful" To Have Jersey Raised In Rafters
At some point next week, former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon will hear his named called in the NBA draft.
It is probably the most rewarding moment of a player's career but Shannon had one Thursday that was just as important. The school announced it has plans of raising his No. 0 jersey to the rafters at some point at State Farm Center.
Shannon took to social media to express his joy. He posted on X: "GRATEFUL."
Shannon will become the 36th player in Illini history to earn the distinction. The last was Kofe Cockburn's No. 21 going up last season. Shannon joins the likes of Dwight Eddleman (No. 40), Kenny Battle (No. 33), Nick Anderson (No. 25), Ayo Dosunmu (No. 11), Kendal Gill (No. 13) and Dee Brown (No. 11). Last year Shannon averaged 23 points, four rebounds and 2.3 assists on 47 percent shooting.
"After one of the best single seasons in Illinois history, Terrence cemented his place among our Illini greats," Illini coach Brad Underwood wrote on X. "I'm thrilled his legacy will be celebrated not just in the record books but in State Farm Center with our fans and future Illini."
He led the Illini to the Elite Eight, where they lost to eventual champion UConn. Shannon was named first-team All-Big Ten and second-team All-American. He is an expected first-round pick in next week's NBA draft.
"Terrence is one of the great workers and one of the great leaders and one of the great competitors I've coached in my career," Underwood wrote. "He plays with passion and joy and - most importantly - is an incredible teammate. Watching him grow and perform at the level he did made last season one of the most enjoyable I've ever had. Proud of you, 0. Your name belongs in the rafters forever."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com