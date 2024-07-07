Former Illinois Guard Terrence Shannon Has Nothing But Love For Coach Brad Underwood
The worst days are behind former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon.
Last month he was found not guilty of rape allegations. A few weeks later, he was chosen by the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the NBA draft.
It put an end to a difficult six-month stretch of life for Shannon. He recently gave credit to Illini coach Brad Underwood for helping him get through the ordeal.
"Coach Brad, he held me to higher expectations and he still does," Shannon said. "I was just real grateful to play for him. He's one of the best coaches in the country, in college basketball. He's been there since day one. He never changed. I can say I really love him as a coach and as a person."
Shannon led the Illini to the Elite Eight, where they fell to eventual champion UConn. He now gets a chance to play alongside Anthony Edwards, Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Last season the Timberwolves lost to the Dallas Mavericks in the Western Conference finals.
Underwood said he will pay close attention to Shannon's pro career.
"Under six months of intense scrutiny, Terrence has shown tremendous composure, maturity, and focus," Underwood said. "He can now put this behind him and move on with his life. I, along with everyone in our Illinois basketball program, will continue to offer Terrence our full support as he looks to fulfill his NBA dream.”
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now.
