Former Illinois Player Coleman Hawkins Set To Visit Kansas State Soon
Coleman Hawkins, a 6-foot-8 forward from Illinois, sure would look good on Kansas State frontcourt.
Earlier this week, the Wildcats added Ugonna Onyenso, a 7-foot center from Kentucky.
Hawkins recently pulled out of the NBA draft and has decided to continue to play college basketball.
Getting Hawkins from the transfer portal could take K-State to another level. According to CBS Sports reporter Cameron Salerno, it could happen. Salerno posted on his X account that Hawkins is no longer visiting Louisville, but will visit K-State this weekend.
Illinois transfer Coleman Hawkins will no longer be visiting Louisville and instead will visit Kansas State this weekend, per sources. Hawkins is one of the top transfers available.
Judging by what he accomplished last season, Hawkins will help any team he joins. He averaged 12.1 points and 6.1 rebounds.
Hawkins helped Illinois reach the Elite Eight where it lost to eventual national champion UConn. Hawkins scored five points and pulled down four rebounds in that game.
The fact that Hawkins cancelled a visit to Louisville and will visit K-State is a good sign for the Wildcats.
So far, the spring has been very good for K-State men’s basketball coach Jerome Tang. He also picked up Achor Achor from the transfer portal a few weeks ago. Achor led Samford in scoring last season, averaging 22.6 points.
In his last game for Samford, a 93-89 first round loss in the NCAA Tournament to Kansas, Achor scored 23 points and grabbed eight rebounds.
“He is a terrific basketball player, as his mobility and versatility make him a mismatch nightmare,” Tang said of Achor. “He's been part of a winning culture at Samford, along with his NCAA Tournament experience, and will add great value to our locker room. I know our fans will enjoy getting to know him. The passion he plays with is infectious.”
In the next week or so, Tang might be saying similar word for Hawkins if he decides to come to K-State.