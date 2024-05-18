Former Illinois Standout Jer'Zhan Newton Slowed By Injuries In First Season With Washington Commanders
Things haven't gotten off to a strong start for former Illinois Fighting Illini defensive tackle Jer'Zhan Newton in his NFL career.
Newton, who plays for the Washington Commanders, recently underwent a second foot surgery this year. He has now had surgery on both before taking an NFL snap.
"He had some issues with the other foot," Commanders coach Dan Quinn said. "He'll get a procedure done."
Newton had the surgery last week. There is no timetable on when he will be ready to return to action. Quinn is optimistic about it because of the timing.
"He's such a kick-ass competitor," Quinn said. "When you need a procedure done, you better do it early."
The Commanders took him with the No. 36 pick in last month's draft.
Newton was projected to go in the first round but became one of the steals of the second. Some believe teams stayed away because of the foot injury he sustained during last season. Newton said the injury healed up and he's ready to go with his new team.
"I'm fully healed now. I'm fully ready to go," Newton said before the second setback. "The injury happened midseason, got surgery on it in January, healed up, fully healed, then I did a Pro Day back in Illinois and ever since then I've been ready to go."
The Commanders still think there is a chance for Newton to have an impact this season.
