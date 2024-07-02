Former Illinois Basketball Star Takes Hilarious Chris Paul Reference In Stride
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Brandon Paul had his brief NBA moment during the 2017-18 season.
In his short stint, he wore No. 3 with the San Antonio Spurs.
Now, his name has resurfaced some seven years later because of the Spurs' latest acquisition. On Sunday, they agreed to terms with future Hall of Famer Chris Paul. He also wears No. 3. And he has the same last name.
So, naturally, someone made a big deal about it.
X user Steve Helwick made the connection. He posted, "Great news for all Spurs fans who kept their Brandon Paul jerseys."
It's doubtful a Brandon Paul jersey was even sold back then, but the joke took off. Even "BP3" had to respond to the post. He took it all in good fun. He first replied with a few crying laughing emojis followed by a dead one.
As the post gained attention, Helwick wanted to make sure Brandon Paul was OK with the reference. Paul had no problem, saying "Haha no no it's all love brother. I meant the comments - but this here is comedic gold. I appreciate you for sharing."
While Paul has no chance of his jersey appearing in Springfield, Mass., site of the Hall of Fame, he had a solid career with the Illini. He averaged 16.6 points as a senior and has spent the last several seasons playing overseas.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
