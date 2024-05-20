Former Illinois Star Terrence Shannon Staying Focused Amid NBA Draft, Rape Trial
Last week former Illinois guard Terrence Shannon did something he hadn't done since last December.
While attending the NBA draft combine, he sat at an interview table in front of the media. It was the first time he spoke to reporters since he was suspended six months ago because of rape allegations. He is set to go on trial June 10 while also preparing to interview with NBA teams.
"I just focus on what I can control," Shannon said. "I control me working every day and putting in the work." having the support from my teammates and family."
Last season was supposed to be all about improving his draft stock until the allegations surfaced. Shannon was suspended six games before being reinstated in mid-Janaruy. After returning, he led the Illini to the Big Ten tournament title and to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament before falling to eventual champion UConn.
"This has been a very interesting five months I would say," Shannon said. "Just keeping the right people in my corner, having the support from my teammates and family."
The alleged incident occurred early last September when the Illini football team was playing at Kansas in Lawrence, Kan. The trial begins a few weeks before the draft, meaning Shannon has to interview with NBA teams with a looming trial.
"It's nothing really I want to convey," Shannon when asked about the draft interview process. "I'm just going to explain the kind of person I am. I feel like I'm a good kid, funny."
