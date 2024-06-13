Former NBA Player Says Ex-Illini Guard Terrence Shannon Could Be Steal Of NBA Draft
Former Illinois Fighting Illini guard Terrence Shannon was projected high as a lottery pick in the NBA draft but is now on trial for rape charges.
Even if he is cleared, Shannon is expected to fall in the draft later this month because teams will judge his character issues. Still, former NBA player Randolph Childress says a team could grab a steal in Shannon if he wins the court case.
"I'm a huge fan," Childress said on The Field Of 68 podcast. "I think somebody is going to get a steal if he slips that late in the draft."
Shannon was suspended for six games from late December until mid-June. When he returned, he helped lead the Illini win the Big Ten tournament and advance to the Elite Eight of the NCAAs. The first day of his trial was Monday.
Childress likes Shannon's potential because he is a seasoned player. He spent five years in college, playing three at Texas Tech before transferring to Illinois.
"I would draft him," Childress said. "In this draft , there's not many guards I'm taking over him. I say that because I know what I'm getting Day One. I don't care about his age."
Here's what else Childress had to say:
On his shooting:
"Even shooting the basketball, i think his shooting percentages could be good, He's shot 38 percent before from behind the 3-point line. He's shown us he's capable of knocking down jumpshots."
On if he's NBA ready:
"He's going to put so much pressure on the rim. He's going to come in day one ready to help somebody win some games."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Back In The Day NBA. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com