Hilarious Ben Stiller, Vince Vaughn-Themed Memes Used To Describe Big Ten Additions
The first week of college football is the official start of the new Big Ten.
Four teams _ Washington, UCLA, USC, and Oregon _ make their debut. Illinois coach Bret Bielema recently said he was excited about the additions.
"I think the four West Coast teams just bring us a coast-to-coast flavor that is unprecedented in college football," Bielema said on Football Night In Chicago. I know there has been some expansion some people are going a little bit bigger and a little bit further than they've ever done, but to have a schedule that lets us [Illinois] play at Penn State and also play at Oregon and Michigan here at home – those three premier games. I think it's a pretty exciting time in our conference."
It's also an exciting time for Internet memes describing the impact of the new teams. Will Oregon and Washington dominate? Will USC and UCLA regain their old glory?
Dozens of hilarious parodies have surfaced as the start of the season gets closer. Among my favorites were a pair posted by YouTube user Thirsty Duck. In one, he uses the movie Dodgeball to predict Oregon's dominance. It should be noted Globo Gym lost to Average Joes in the finals.
The other uses a classic scene from the movie Anchorman to show how the 18-team league is projected as an all-out brawl.
I've never been a fan of conference realignment because it's almost impossible to keep track of the movement, but this at least makes this season even more exciting.
