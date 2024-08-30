Illini Already Turning Attention To Next Week's Showdown Vs. No. 22 Kansas
Illinois coach Bret Bielema kind of side-stepped the question but his answer told the story.
After Thursday's 45-0 victory against Eastern Illinois, he was asked how much the Fighting Illini prepared Kansas during the preseason. Bielema gave the politically correct answer.
"The advantage we have is only we know the answer to that," Bielema said. "We concentrated on Eastern Illinois. That's the football team that was up on our schedule. We focused on them. Last spring and fall camp, we worked on our first four opponents at different times. We wanted to respect Eastern Illinois."
It's highly doubtful the Illini spent a month prepping for an FCS opponent. As Bielema stated, his answer was out of respect. It's a safe bet to say they used a large portion of practice getting ready for a stiff early-season test.
The Jayhawks are ranked No. 22 in the AP Poll. Last year they defeated Illinois 34-23 in Lawrence. The game should give the Illini where they standing before entering play in the new-look Big Ten Sept. 20 at Nebraska.
If anything, Thursday was a good indication the Illini are an improved and more confident group. They showed no flaws in the opener against the Panthers.
"I'm very, very excited," Bielema said. "I think our guys are ready for an opportunity to play football again and obviously Kansas is the next chance."
