Illini CB Terrance Brooks Forgotten Man In Rotation
Last year Terrance Brooks was playing cornerback in the College Football Playoff for the Texas Longhorns.
Nowadays, Brooks is just trying to gain some playing time for the Illinois Fighting Illini. Brooks did not play a snap in last Saturday's victory against the Kansas Jayhawks.
"I know T Brooks didn't get in but T Brooks probably had his best week of practice to hopefully be there," Illini coach Bret Bielema said.
Brooks started 19 games during his career at Texas, earning honorable mention All-Big 12 honors a year ago. He was expected to bolster the Illini secondary but it has yet to happen.
Brooks only played a few snaps in the opener against Eastern Illinois before last week's DNP. The Illini have went with Kaleb Patterson and Torrie Cox, who both arrived with less fanfare. Patterson was lightly recruited out of high school while Cox transferred from Ohio.
Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said earning a spot in the lineup is more than recruiting stars and recognition.
"Our goal as coaches is to not, not play our best players," Henry said. "You probably see Torrie Cox and Kaleb Patterson out there the majority of the game. Well, there is a build up throughout the course of the week that has allotted those players that opportunity. I don't really care about stars or where a player has come from."
