Illini DB Xavier Scott Named Big Ten Defensive Player Of Week
Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott was rewarded for his performance against the Kansas Jayhawks.
On Monday, he was named Big Ten Defensive Player of the Week after recording two interceptions and forced fumble in Saturday's 23-17 upset. He returned one of the picks 30 yards for a touchdowns.
ILLINI HOPING TO BUILD MOMENTUM
The Illinois Fighting Illini are undefeated two games into the regular season.
The momentum of the Eastern Illinois game rolled over against No. 19 Kansas. The Illini knocked off the Jayhawks 23-17.
Quarterback Luke Altmyer completed 16 of 25 passes for192 yards. He has yet to have a turnover this season.
"It's something we can build up," Altmyer said. "Week Two, against a ranked opponent. It's really cool that it happened really early instead of later down the season ... Last year there were times they were booing us off the field."
FORMER ILLINI STAR PRAISES DEFENSE
It was hard to miss Scott's effort against Kansas.
He had arguably the best defensive performance in all of college football by intercepting two passes and a forced fumble in the 23-17. He ran one of the picks back for a touchdown, had eight solo tackles and a sack.
The performance earned him the coveted "Mayhem Belt" given to the team's best defender each week. It also caught the attention of former Illini star Devon Witherspoon, who now is the starting cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Witherspoon posted on X, "Stop playin with Xay man he one of them fr!!"
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
