Illini Expect Minimal Learning Curve For Ole Miss Transfer Zakhari Franklin
Zakhari Franklin missed spring ball because he transferred to the Illinois Fighting Illini in June.
Still, it shouldn't cause too much of a problem. Franklin is already somewhat familiar with the Illini offense. He should because he played for offensive coordinator Barry Lunney when they were together at the University of Texas-San Antonio.
It's why the Illini are expecting an easy transition for Franklin after transferring from Ole Miss.
"I don't think it's going to be as big of a challenge," Lunney said. "I would say probably 50-75 percent he's going to have some familiarity with even though we've changed a lot of things up. He can translate."
Lunney feels training camp is more than enough time for Franklin to adjust. If so, the Illini will have one of the top receiving threats in college football. Although Franklin only played sparingly his one season with the Rebels, he was a major target at USTA.
He was one of the best receivers in Conference USA, compiling back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 2022. Franklin has one year of eligibility left.
The hope is he offsets the loss of Isaiah Williams, Casey Washington, who are both in the NFL. Washington was drafted by the Atlanta Falcons while the Detroit Lions picked up Williams as a free agent.
"I think he'll [Franklin] be in shape and position to be able to streamline into our offense and not have any challenges," Lunney said.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
