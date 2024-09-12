Illini Gained Some Momentum For Top TE Recruit With Kansas Victory
Dunlap tight end Mack Sutter made sure to offer a correction.
Earlier this week, an Ohio State-based website said Sutter had the Buckeyes in his Top 5 list of schools. Sutter posted on X that isn't the case.
He wrote, "*I do not have a top 5 as of now*."
This is good news for the Illinois Fighting Illini because they are making a push for Sutter. He is one of the nation's top recruits for 2026. He is rated No. 9 at his position by 247Sports. He has offers from Iowa, Ole Miss, Penn State and Georgia among others.
This is the first season of the 6-foot-6, 225-pound Sutter playing tight end. He's played quarterback and receiver. His post of attending last Saturday's win against Kansas led to a repost by Illini coach Bret Bielema.
The Illini are also in the mix for Mt. Zion tight end JC Anderson, who is also one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. He was in attendance for the Kansas victory as well.
Anderson has no timetable on making a decision but said it will happen before next summer ends. In the meantime, he's talking to Illinois tight ends coach Robby Discher often as possible.
"I've been in contact with him every week," Anderson told Illinois Fighting Illini On SI last month. "He's a great guy. I love [Illinois coach Bret] Bielema. He's one of my favorite head coaches."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI.
