Illini "Pissed" After Blowing Opportunities In Penn State
The Illinois Fighting Illini knew they were so close to continuing a strong start to the season.
They played well enough to win but blew too many opportunities. The fact they felt they could have won makes it more disappointing.
"We didn't go enough to win the game, so obviously pissed off," linebacker Dylan Rosiek said. "I think we got to go in there, look at ourselves going into this bye week and figure it out."
The Illini lost out on a chance to upset the No. 9 Nittany Lions after falling 21-7 on the road. Quarterback Luke Altmyer was sacked six times and threw his first intercetpion of the game. Perhaps the most disappointing moment was the Illini failing to produce points after having a 1st-and-goal at the 2 in the first half.
Altmyer was sacked on the first two plays for a loss of 12 yards. The drive ended with David Olano missing a 45-yard field goal with the scored tied at 7. It was a momentum-killer because the teams were playing even at that point before Penn State broke it open in the second half.
"It was like a one-score game the whole game," defensive back Miles Scott said. "I felt we were there the whole time until they went up two scores. We've got to find a way to create takeaways. We've got to get the ball to our offense more.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI