Illini QB Luke Altmyer Ready To Do Whatever Needed To Make This Season A Success
Illinois Fighting Illini quarterback Luke Altmyer is used to it by now.
As the quarterback, he knows he is the center of attention. All eyes are on him. He gets it.
So don't expect him to worry about any pressure entering this season.
"It's really cool to be in that position as a quarterback, to see the pieces fit around you," said Altmyer, who is entering his junior season. "Ultimately I just want to do my job as everybody else does, whether that's distributing the ball, managing a game, or taking big shots or making big runs. Whatever I need to do, I'm going to do it to the best of my ability."
Last year Altmyer completed 175 of 270 passes for 1,883 yards, and 13 touchdowns in nine games. He also rushed for 282 yards. With a strong running game that features Josh McCray and Kaden Feagin and the addition of receiver Zakhari Franklin, the Illini have the pieces for a dynamic offense.
It's just up to Altmyer to put it all together. He's ready for the challenge.
"It's cool," Altmyer said. "Coach B and Lunney, what their role is, is to build players' strengths. Me being in the quarterback role, they're going to do that. They've voiced that to me. Whatever they think those strengths are, they're going to play in that for our success."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
