Illini RB Kaden Feagin 'Felt Good' Amid Last Season's Shoulder Injury
When running back Kaden Feagin is healthy, the Illinois offense benefits.
A 45-0 season-opening win against Eastern Illinois last Thursday saw Feagin return to the lineup for the first time since a shoulder injury ended his season last November.
Feagin, who continues to split time with fellow tailback Aidan Laughery, was productive in the victory. Feagin's 100-plus-yard day was coupled with a touchdown when the game was out of reach. It was the Illini's fourth-straight home opener win, keeping coach Bret Bielema unbeaten in Week 1 since his arrival ahead of the 2021 season.
Regardless of the final statistics, Feagin said he was happy to return to his football element.
"Sitting out in the spring just watching, it felt good to finally get out there and go against somebody other than my teammates," Feagin said.
With Feagin fully healthy, Illinois likely has the spark to keep pushing toward a bowl berth, which would be its first in two seasons after a 5-7 finish last year.
Entering Week 2, Feagin and the Illini face a stiff test in Kansas, which also won its opener against Lindenwood last week. Illinois announced Tuesday evening the game is a sellout, the first in eight seasons.
At press time, the Illini are given little hope to pull off the upset in Champaign. ESPN's FPI predicts Illinois has a 33.3 percent chance to beat the Jayhawks. Both teams met last season in Lawrence, Kan., with Illinois falling short to the Jayhawks 34-23.
Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET Saturday night on FS1, as the Jayhawks are 5.5-point favorites, per BetMGM.
