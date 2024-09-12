Illini's Bret Bielema Handles Highs And Lows Of Recent Surge With Success
Illini coach Bret Bielema refuses to get caught up in the added recruiting attention since the Kansas victory.
He took the advice of former Iowa State coach Dan McCarney, who had a sign in his office that read:
"Recruiting is like shaving. You miss a day, you look like [crap]," Bielema said Thursday. "I've taken that now today. In today's social media world, it's a very up and down world."
The Illini are 2-0 under Bielema for the first time. A win Saturday against Central Michigan means they enter undefeated for next week's Big Ten opener against Nebraska.
"What I think we've learned is to manage and ride the highs and minimize the lows," Bielema said. "But also, there's certain that are high priorities on our list, you kind of know when they're available,when to hit them."
Bielema also said he is possibly paying more attention to players he missed out on in the past who may enter the transfer portal this winter.
STRAIN BACK IN THE LINEUP
After missing the opener against Eastern Illinois and being limited last week, defensive back Tyler Strain is expected a full go this weekend.
"T-Strain, he played a couple snaps on special teams last week but he'll be playing on the line of scrimmage," Bielema said. "He'll start on a couple phases for us."
In fact, Bielema said the Illini are closer to full strength.
"From a health standpoint, we're actually going to be healthier than we were last week," Bielema said.
VERSATILITY KEY FOR SCOTT
Perhaps it's best to label defensive back Xavier Scott as just a football player.
That's how Bielema feels about his versatility.
"The thing about Xavier Scott is just the versatility that he brings," Bielema said. "I tell [NFL] scouts all the time, I really wish I could tell you what he's going to play."
Last week, Scott almost single-handedly led the Illini to the upset against Kansas. He had two interceptions and a forced fumble. He ran one pick back for a 30-yard touchdown.
Bielema said the versatility could make Scott more appealing for NFL teams.
