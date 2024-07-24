Illini's Pat Bryant Embraces New Role As A Team Leader
Illinois receiver Pat Bryant feels he is more than prepared for a new role this season.
After all, he two solid teachers the past few years.
Bryant said working alongside Isaiah Williams and Casey White have made it an easy transition to become a team leader.
"I'm honored to have that responsibility," Bryant said at Big Ten media day Tuesday. "Playing college football, it's a wait-your-turn kind of thing. I feel like I'm very prepared."
A senior, Bryant returns as the most experienced receiver. Last year he made nine starts in 12 appearances. His seven touchdowns tied for fourth in the Big Ten. There is no question about his talent but the Illini need him as a leader.
Learning from White and Williams should help. Both former Illini standouts are now in the NFL. White was drafted by Atlanta Falcons while the Detroit Lions signed Williams as a free agent.
"Those guys have taught me a lot of things, especially Isiah. not only on the field but as well as off the field," Bryant said. "Without him, I feel like I'd be lost."
BIG THINGS EXPECTED FROM STRAIN
Illini coach Bret Bielema feels defensive back Tyler Strain is among the potential surprise impact players this fall.
"On the corner, a guy that hasn't gotten a lot of outside pub, a guy that last spring and this winter and this summer has had as good of time is Tyler Strain," Bielema said Tuesday at Big Ten media days. "He's a guy that's played a lot of football for us. He's taken a step in the right direction. Super pumped to see exactly where he goes and where he's at."
Last year Strain started five games, so count him being in the lineup even more.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
