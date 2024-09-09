Illini's Xavier Scott Gets National Shout Out From Devon Witherspoon
It was hard to miss Illinois defensive back Xavier Scott's effort against the Kansas Jayhawks Saturday night.
He had arguably the best defensive performance in all of college football by intercepting two passes and a forced fumble in the 23-17. He ran one of the picks back for a touchdown, had eight solo tackles and a sack.
The performance earned him the coveted "Mayhem Belt" given to the team's best defender each week. It also caught the attention of former Illini star Devon Witherspoon, who now is the starting cornerback for the Seattle Seahawks.
Witherspoon posted on X, "Stop playin with Xay man he one of them fr!!"
When told of the post, Scott was appreciative of his former teammate.
`Spoon going to be him regardless," Xavier Scott said. "He's been like that since Day One. I appreciate `Spoon watching us and shouting us out for sure."
ALTMYER PLAYING MISTAKE-FREE
Illinois quarterback Luke Altmyer has already shown significant improvement from last season.
Despite the Illini finishing 5-7, Altmyer was respectable and kept his team in nearly every game he started. However, a major issue was the turnover category. He threw 10 interceptions against only 13 touchdowns.
This season's numbers are much better. Illinois (2-0) is fresh off a 23-17 upset of No. 19 Kansas.
Although the game was won primarily on defense thanks to Xavier Scott's interception-turned-pick-six just before halftime, Altmyer had his second straight mistake-free evening. He completed 16 of 25 for 192 yards.
Altmyer said he has made critical changes from a non-football perspective, which has helped him let loose during wins so far.
"My mindset," Altmyer said. "I've had a couple pressers throughout the year and talked a lot about my mindset where I am mentally and spiritually."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI