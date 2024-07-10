Illini Transfer Tre White Brings Experience In Addition To Size In Frontcourt
Coach Brad Underwood has made it his mission this summer to stack the Illini roster with accomplished transfers.
One such transfer is junior forward Tre White. At 6-foot-7 and 210 pounds, White brings all the necessary intangibles..
He has proven to generate high numbers in both scoring and rebounding while playing extended minutes.
During his freshman season with the USC Trojans, White averaged nine points plus 5.1 rebounds. He started in 29 out of 33 games, helping to lead the Trojans to an NCAA tournament berth.
As a sophomore at Louisville, White totaled 12.3 points in addition to 5.9 rebounds. He led Louisville in scoring seven times, rebounding six times, and started in 26 games.
"Trey has got a lot of experience," Underwood said. "He's been a big-body guy."
That pedigree gives coach Underwood confidence in White to contribute.
"I do think Trey has been through it," Underwood said. "I mean, he's 50-plus starts in his career. Obviously had a great freshman campaign at USC."
The question begs whether White can add some additional versatility. He is an offensive powerhouse, but can he strengthen his assist totals?
He averaged 1.0 assists at USC.
On defense, he can rebound with relentlessness, but could he potentially guard other positions including the four spot?
Those questions will be answered soon. The evident thing is his experience is a bonus.
