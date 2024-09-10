Illini WR Pat Bryant Has Been Big-Play Threat Thus Far This Season
Senior Pat Bryant is the most experience receiver for the Illinois Fighting Illini this season.
He knows all the ins and outs but still spent the offseason trying to learn. The result is him being the Illini's top big-play threat the first two games of the season.
He said it's because he's developed a better chemistry with quarterback Luke Altmyer.
"Just that working during the offseason, during the spring, during the summer, working on that chemistry," Bryant said. "As you guys can see, it's starting to show up during the season."
Bryant has eight receptions for 133 yards and two touchdowns. He caught a 37-yard score against Kansas last week.
"That's our job as receivers, just creating explosive plays," Bryant said. "When those big plays come up, just try to take advantage of those."
MILES SCOTT FULLY ADJUSTED TO DEFENSE
Illinois coach Bret Bielema has often praised defensive back Miles Scott this season.
It was two years ago when he made the switch from wide receiver to defensive back. The only drawback to the move? The staff wishes it happened earlier.
"I've used examples of the past, guys that played multiple positions in high school," Bielema said. "My only regret with [Miles] is I didn't do it the spring before. I just think he built a skills set that was really impressive. Now, you're seeing the benefit of repeated behavior."
Scott already has two interceptions and a forced fumble this season. He is part of a secondary that played a key role in the 2-0 start. Now fully acclimated to playing defense, Scott is expected to a bigger leap as a junior.
"MIles, now he just looks different," Bielema said. "I heard somebody yell but I didn't think it was Miles. He just looks like a defensive player now. He's thicker, he's stronger. He's athletically got the look of a DB now."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
