Illinois 2025 WR Recruit Brayden Trimble Excited About Enrolling Early
Mt. Zion receiver Braylen Trimble is 100 percent focused on helping his high school compete for an Illinois state title this season.
That said, he can't help but look toward the future.
Trimble plans to enroll at Illinois in January, so he can get a head start on the rest of the 2025 recruiting class. He is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports.
"I'm excited about getting there early, getting my weight up, getting seven months to prepare for the season instead of three," Trimble told Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. "It's a really big deal for me."
The 6-foot-1, 175-pound Trimble said he wants to add about 10 pounds during his first college semester.
Last year he had 69 receptions for 981 yards and 12 touchdowns. As a sophomore, he caught 76 passes for 1,134 yards and 12 scores. On Friday, he had two big plays against Williamsville in a preseason scrimmage. On one play, he turned a slant into a 60-yard score.
Illini receivers coach Justin Stepp and offensive coordinator Barry Lunney played huge roles in landing Trimble. It also helped they signed Cardinal (Mo.) Ritter quarterback Carson Boyd, who developed a friendship with Trimble on the camp circuit,
"Two great minds," Trimble said of Stepp and Lunney. "I just know they're going to utilize me in the best way they can."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
