Illinois Already Knows Its Biggest Obstacle Against Central Michigan Saturday
Illinois coach Bret Bielema started the preparation the moment after last Saturday's victory against Kansas.
He immediately told the players to forget about it, move on and look toward to the next challenge. The Illini have no plans of falling victim to a "trap game" against Central Michigan before opening play next week at Nebraska.
Judging from what was said this week, the Illini are 100 percent focused on Saturday.
Running backs coach Thad Ward: "They're all big games, This one right here coming up is a big game. The next game is a big game. I always tell the guys so they can just stay in the moment ... When you're playing good teams, it's going to be some highs, some lows. You've just got to stay poised and continue to write your story."
Defensive coordinator Aaron Henry: "Everybody is about to pat these guys on the back and this next game that we're about to walk into, most people would label it a trap game. If you come in sleepwalking, the team we're about to play is a really, really, really talented. We have been having this conversation since the end of spring ball."
Receiver Pat Bryant: "It gave us a little confidence but just winning any college football game is pretty tough. Beating a team like Kansas was a great, great win but we had a good game but it's a lot of things we can learn from that game and move forward."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI