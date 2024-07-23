Illinois' Bret Bielema Details The Recruitment Of Texas Transfer Terrance Brooks
Illinois coach Bret Bielema rarely forgets a recruiting story because some of them are memorable.
"Everybody's got recruiting stories," Bielema said. "I could literally sit here and go through them all. I remember all these recruiting stories like they're in my head from yesterday."
On Tuesday, Bielema detailed the one involving Texas transfer cornerback Terrance Brooks. The story was told in Bielema's press conference during Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.
The Illini staff only communicated with Brook's parents during the recruiting process. Brooks was focused on final exams. So Bielema spent a week talking with the parents before learning Brooks was entering the transfer portal in April.
"I literally was in Orlando at [former Illini defensive tackle] Johnny Newton's draft party and we got word of Terrance being in the portal," Bielema said. "I told [defensive coordinator] Aaron Henry who with us, who was going to go on and do some other recruiting. I said, `No, you're hopping on a plane and going to Dallas and I want you to meet his Mom and Dad even if he's not there. So we literally set the precedence there about how much of a priority he was for us."
Brooks is the Illini's highest profile transfer. He made 19 starts in 23 games with the Longhorns.
"He's been a great addition in the locker room," Bielema said. "He's been a guy that's been focused on just where he is."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI.
