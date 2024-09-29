Illinois' Bret Bielema Remains Confident In Team After Penn State Loss
Illinois coach Bret Bielema still has his team's back.
Even after the loss to No. 9 Penn State, Bielema remains confident in the group. The Illini lost 21-7 but had plenty chances to change the outcome.
"I felt on the plane ride coming over I thought we had a good football team," Bielema said. "I just told them we feel about where we're at but we can't do the [bad] things."
Among the biggest disappointments was a drive that started with 1-and-goal at the 2 that ended with a missed field goal. Quarterback Luke Altmyer was also sacked six times and committed his first turnover of the season.
Still, BIelema shouldered some of the blame.
"For me as a head coach, it starts with me," Bielema said. "We can't do the things that cause us to fail ... We can't beat the No. 9 in the country with first and goal at the 2 and come away with zero points. It just doesn't add up."
The Illini knew they were so close to continuing a strong start to the season.
They played well enough to win but blew too many opportunities. The fact they felt they could have won makes it more disappointing.
"We didn't go enough to win the game, so obviously pissed off," linebacker Dylan Rosiek said. "I think we got to go in there, look at ourselves going into this bye week and figure it out."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
