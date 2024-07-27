Illinois' Bret Bielema Welcomes New Additions To Football Coaching Staff
The Illinois Fighting Illini recently announced two new additions to the football program.
On Thursday, Trent Harris was named assistant linebackers coach while Dele Harding takes over as assistant running backs coach.
Coach Bret Bielema welcomed both to the program.
"Couldn't be more excitd to have you @trentharris33," Bielema posted on his X page.
Harris played for the Miami Hurricanes from 2014-17 before a seven-year professional career in the NFL, XFL and UFL.
Harding returns after playing linebacker for the Illini from 2016-19. He began his coaching career as a defensive assistant for the Houston Texans in 2020 under former Illini coach Lovie Smith.
MCCRAY TURNING HEADS IN THE BACKFIELD
A healthy Josh McCray has Bielema excited about the running back position. Not because McCray is full strength but the unit has impressed as a whole.
"I would say I don't think we have a 1A, I think we got a 1A, B, C, and D," he said at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis. "I'm super excited."
Josh McCray is back after a season he played only five games before a neck injury caused him to miss the rest of the season.
"I think Josh McCray is the best he has ever looked," Bielema said. "I'm really impressed with where he is at."
The Illini also have Kaden Feagin, who is coming off a strong freshman season with 405 rushing yards.
