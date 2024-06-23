Illinois Commit Will Riley To Reclassify For 2024 So He Can Play This Season
The Illinois Fighting Illini will not have to wait long as expect to see high-profile recruit Will Riley.
Shortly after committing to the Illini on an Instagram Live stream Sunday, Riley announced he is reclassifying from 2025 to 2024 so he will join the team this season. He chose Illinois over Kentucky, Alabama, Arizona and the New Zealand Breakers.
Many NBA draft scouting reports list Riley as a potential lottery pick next June.
The Illinois 2024 class already includes Morez Johnson, who was Mr. Basketball last season and a top 35 recruit. They also signed three-star recruits Jason Jakstys and Jase Better, which gave the Illini a top 20 class.
Riley, who is from Canada, plays at The Phelps School, a prep school in Malvern, Penn. He was ranked as the No. 9 prospect in the 2025 class according to 247sports, behind the likes of AJ Dybantsa, Cameron Boozer, and Darius Acuff Jr.
At 6-foot-8, 180 pounds, Riley thrives in isolation situations, using his athleticism to fight through contact on his way to the basket. He has a smooth jump shot, which he's not afraid to show off regardless of the situation. How his defense will hold up along with a bit of inconsistency in his outside shot are the biggest questions as Riley prepares for the next level.
He should add power to an Illinois team that lost Terrence Shannon to the NBA draft, Marcus Domask to graduation and Coleman Hawkins to the transfer (Kansas State.).
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com