Illinois Could Have An Edge In Landing Big-Time 2026 TE Recruit JC Anderson Of Mt. Zion
Most times, college football coaches have to put in extra work to sway a recruit.
That may not be the case with Mt. Zion tight end JC Anderson and the Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini assistants already have an ally in Mt. Zion receiver Brayden Trimble, who has committed to the program. He enrolls in January.
"I see [Anderson] all the time," Trimble said. "He's got an Illinois wristband and I told him, `I really like that wristband.' I will let him have thoughts of his own but I really try to sell Illinois as much as I can. I don't be too overwhelming so it doesn't get annoying."'
The 6-foot-6, 230-pound Anderson is a four-star recruit entering his junior season. His ranking expects to improve in the coming seasons.
Illinois is among 10 teams in the running for Anderson. The others include Oregon, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Florida State, Michigan and Auburn. So the Illini need all the persuading they can get.
"Every time I'm wearing some other school's wristband, he's telling me to take it off," Anderson said of Trimble. "It's all been jokes. When it comes time to make a decision, I'm sure he'll be in my ear a whole lot more."
Anderson ran a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash at the Penn State camp this summer. He's still working on improving his bench press (225 pounds) but feels ready for a big season. Last year he had 30 receptions for 307 yards and three touchdowns.
"I really just focused on my speed and agility," Anderson said. "I've always had natural hands. That's always came to me.""
Anderson has no timetable on making a decision but said it will happen before next summer ends. In the meantime, he's talking to Illinois tight ends coach Robby Discher often as possible.
"I've been in contact with him every week," Anderson said. "He's a great guy. I love [Illinois coach Bret] Bielema. He's one of my favorite head coaches."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
