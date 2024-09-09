Illinois DB's Xavier and Miles Scott 'Always Competing' On Turnover-Hungry Defense
For Illinois defensive backs Xavier and Miles Scott, the roommate duo is just getting warmed up.
Saturday night's 23-17 Illini victory against then-No. 19 Kansas showed every indication the pair's synergy is beginning to gel. A go-ahead interception from Xavier Scott just before halftime to put Illinois ahead 13-10 was a sign of things to come for a defense still adjusting to life without Ryan Walters, who coaches Purdue.
The Scotts methods of daily preparation to become the best secondary duo is next level.
"Miles be out of the house at 5 a.m.," Xavier Scott said. "I'm still sleeping but I can hear him leaving. He watches film early in the morning. I know I can't do nothing like that. I can just say that Miles stays in his books."
The roommates have to attend daily practice at Smith Football Center beginning at 6 a.m., along with their ever-changing academic obligations.
Xavier Scott's "Mayhem Belt" triumph only pushes the duo to work harder in practices and games daily. The Illini are off to their first 2-0 start since 2019 and their best mark in the Bret Bielema era thus far.
"We're just always competing," Miles Scott said. "That's the whole defense in general, not just us two. Just always trying to create takeaways."
Creating takeaways are paramount for a program that struggled to close out games last season. Illinois lost five of seven games by a touchdown or fever.
Illinois is seeking its first bowl bid since 2022 and will attempt to reach the halfway point to six wins by knocking off Central Michigan (1-1) Saturday in Champaign (11 a.m. CT, Peacock).
