Illinois Defense Open Against QB Trying To Follow Tony Romo, Jimmy Garoppolo
He isn't linked with Jessica Simpson or Alexandra King.
No, Eastern Illinois quarterback Pierce Holley has yet to reach the dating-lives level of Tony Romo or Jimmy Garoppolo. Holley does, however, have some things in common with the NFL stars. They all earned accolades playing at the same college.
Holley opens this season against the Illinois Fighting Illini Thursday. He enters as the preseason Offensive Player of the Year in the Ohio Valley Conference.
The Illini defense spent most of training camp preparing to contain him.
"I think this cat is so underrated," Illini defensive coordinator Aaron Henry said. "He is as talented as talented gets. I think we're going to play a multitude of good quarterbacks this season, which I'm excited to face."
Holley, who began his college career at Georgetown, was a second-team all-conference player after passing for 2,741 yards and 17 touchdowns. He is expected to have an even bigger year in the Panthers' pass-happy offense. While Holley isn't drawing the NFL attention yet, the Illini are treating him as a top prospect.
"He's savvy," Henry said. "He throws the ball extremely well. He knows how to get out of pressure situations. He does a really good job in managing their offense. He knows how to get the ball out in time ... It's going to be a really good test for us early on."
