Illinois Expecting The Arrival Of Talented Newcomer In The Next Few Days
Most of the Illinois Fighting Illini basketball newcomers have arrived on campus this summer.
The remaining piece is expected soon.
Assistant coach Orlando Antigua said Croatian big man Tomislav Ivisic is making his way to the United States soon.
"We're hoping here any day," Antigua said. "I think the process part is now and him on the embassy side of things back at home in Croatia."
Many of the newcomers, including Will Riley and Ben Humrichous, started workouts during the summer. Ivisic should make his way into the session any day.
"It's complicated as you could imagine as the world is complicated," Antigua said. "They don't necessarily take into account athletics in that way and you're talking about homeland security an different embassies and that kind of things."
Ivišić played for SC Derby in Montenegro last season, averaging 7.3 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 0.7 blocks in 22 games.
"Again, a guy that not many people know about in the states," Underwood said. "But worldwide, he's a guy that made a pretty good name for himself."
Here's how Underwood describes Ivisic:
"Tomislav is the modern-day 5-man who fits right into our style play as a big who can space the floor. He can play in pick and rolls, is an elite passer, and can step out in space and shoot threes. He also is a very good rim protector. Tomislav has played a lot of high-level basketball against older, established competition. That experience has made a tremendous impact on his development, and we are excited to add someone with his skill and versatility to our program."
