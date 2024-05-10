Illinois Fighting Illini Loses Out On Top Running Back Prospect To Oregon
The Illinois Fighting Illini football program has apparently lost out on some in-state talent.
On Friday, Belleville Althoff running back Dierre Hill anounced his verbal committment to the Oregon Ducks. Illinois, Missouri, Ole Miss and Ohio State were among the schools on his list.
As a junior, Hill (6-0, 180 pounds) was named the state's Gatorade Player of the Year after rushing for 1,788 yards and 28 total touchdowns (23 rushing) last season. He is rated the ninth-best running back in the country by 247Sports.
TRIAL DATE SET FOR FORMER ILLINI PLAYER TERRENCE SHANNON
Former Illinois Fighting Illini basketball player Terrence Shannon will go on trial for rape allegations after a Kansas judge ruled Friday there was probable cause to pursue the charges.
The trial date is set for June 10. Shannon entered a plea of not guilty.
Shannon was suspended for six games in late December and January once the allegations surfaced. He is accused of an incident that allegedly happened in Lawrence, Kan. in early September. The Illini football team was in town playing the Kansas Jayhawks.
After serving his six-game suspension and returing when he was reinstated by a judge, Shannon played like one of the best players in the courty. Upon his return, he led the Illini to the Big Ten tournament title and the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, falling to eventual champion UConn. He was named first-team All-Big Ten and third-team All-American.
Shannon is supposed to be preparing for the upcoming NBA in June. He is projected as mid-first round to late-second pick.
