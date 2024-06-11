Illinois Fighting Illini Reels In Commit From Chicago-Area Defensive Lineman
The Illinois Fighting Illini picked up another verbal commitment when defensive lineman Cameron Brooks announced his plans.
Brooks posted on X, formerly Twitter, that he plans to join the Illini program in the fall of 2025.
Last year Brooks had 58 tackles and 39 pressures at Homewood-Flossmoor in the Chicago area. He is rated the state's No. 24 prospect by 247Sports.
INDIANAPOLIS WR CHOOSES ILLINOIS OVER OTHER BIG TEN SCHOOLS
Wide receiver Davion Chandler had offers from a few other Big Ten schools, but apparently his visit to Illinois last weekend was a difference-maker.
Shortly after his trip, Chandler committed to the Fighting Illini.
Chandler is the No. 22 recruit from Indiana according to 247Sports. In a post on X, formerly Twitter, he said he was "100% Committed."
Chandler, who is a rising senior at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, had 40 receptions for 779 yard and 13 touchdowns last season. He is rated as a three-star prospect by 247Sports. Indiana and, Iowa, Michigan State and Wisconsin were among the other schools recruiting him.
DEFENSIVE LINEMAN "1000 %" COMMITED
It appears the Illinois Fighting Illini football program will not have to worry about defensive lineman Isaiah White wavering on his verbal commitment.
On Monday, White announced his commitment via X, formerly Twitter. In the post, White said he is "1000 %" committed to the Illini. He is rated a three-star recruit by 247Sports and Rivals.com ranks him as the nation's 40th-prospect at his position.
White comes to Illinois after playing at one of the top programs in Indiana. Ben Davis High School, out of Indianapolis, is coming off a state-championship season. The 6-foot-3, 270-pound White had 69 tackles, 7.5 sacks as a junior.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com