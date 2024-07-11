Illinois Fighting Illini To Face 2024 Final Four Participant In November
The Illinois Fighting Illini missed out on their chance to play Alabama last season with great stakes.
They get the opportunity to face the Crimson Tide four months from now. It was announced this week the teams will meet Nov. 20 in the C.M. Newton Classic in Birmingham.
"We're going to play a tremendous schedule, maybe the best ever," Underwood said last month. "It's exciting to be a part of."
The Illini fell one game short of playing Alabama last year in the Final Four. They lost in the Elite Eight to eventual champion UConn, which eliminated the Crimson Tide the following week.
The matchup is one of the key games on the Illini non-conference schedule. They also have big games against Arkansas (Nov. 28) in Kansas City, the annual Braggin' Rights game against Missouri (Dec. 22) in St. Louis and Duke (TBA) in New York.
"Some of these games, the national media, the TV networks like us," Underwood said. "That's a big thank you to our fans because they do travel. It's also put us in that status: We're pretty good. People think a lot of us."
In three months since their Elite Eight run, the Illini have added recruits Morez Johnson, Tomislav Ivsisic and Will Riley and Ben Humrichous from the transfer portal. All are on campus, with hopes being ready by the start of the season.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illini Now.
