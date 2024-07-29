Illinois Football News: Aaron Henry Credits 'Different' Jer'Zhan Newton
Although Jer'Zhan Newton is just beginning his NFL career, his old defensive coordinator Aaron Henry has yet to forget the impact that Newton had on the Illini program.
Monday began the start of training camp for Illinois as it gears up for its first regular-season game Thursday, Aug. 29 in a nightcap game against Eastern Illinois (9 p.m. ET, 8 p.m. CT on Big Ten Network). In doing so, Henry, coach Bret Bielema and the rest of the Illini staff are adapting to life without some of its core pieces, including Newton, who was drafted by the Washington Commanders in April.
Henry spent time with assembled media to discuss shifts and changes throughout the offseason, including rebuilding a defense near the top of the NCAA in every statistical category just two seasons ago.
"A Johnny Newton comes around every five, 10, 15 years," Henry said. "That cat, he was different. He elevated the guys. To lose a guy of that caliber, we just got to make up for it in other areas."
Making up for it in other areas will be easier said than done for a team that lost five of its seven games by touchdown or fewer, resulting in a missed opportunity at back-to-back bowl appearances in the final season of Big Ten West play. Henry added this his group, while young, has a chance to make an immediate impact.
"We believe we have as a whole just as talented guys," Henry said. "Just developing depth at all those positions around the board. Briggs has done a phenomenal job. TeRah [Edwards] had an incredible offseason. Just some things Alex Bray is going to be able to do ... We know they can play good football. They've had unbelievable offseasons."
Illinois allowed 29.4 points per game and nearly 400 yards of total offense by the opposition, which continues a complete overhaul after Ryan Walters left to go coach Purdue in 2023.
