Illinois' Dennis Briggs To Miss First Day Of Practice But Team Is Relatively Healthy
The Illinois Fighting Illini have accomplished at least one thing entering fall practices: they are mostly healthy.
On Monday, coach Bret Bielema said the team only has a few minor injuries entering the first day.
"From an injury standpoint, I really don't expect anything," Bielema said. "There are some guys that are still limited in reps."
The one surprise is Florida State transfer Dennis Briggs Jr. Bielema said Briggs will miss practice due to an undisclosed illness. He expects Briggs to return at some point this week, calling it a 24-hour bug.
Briggs is among the top defensive lineman on the roster. Last year he played a role in FSU completed an undefeated season, including an ACC championship.
Here's a list of the players who are limited for now during practices:
Linebacker Mason Marugin
Receiver Tysean Griffin
Receiver Zakhari Franklin
Lineman Kellen Francis
Linebacker James Kruetz
Franklin is perhaps the most anticipated of the group. He transferred from Ole Miss earlier this summer. Although he only played sparingly, he was previously one of the nation's most productive receivers. Before Oxford, Franklin was a standout at University of Texas-Antonio. He was one of the best receivers in Conference USA, compiling back-to-back 1,000-yard seasons in 2021 and 202
"A very productive player," Bielema told reporters earlier this summer. "I think I saw a stat the other day he was the most productive player returning in college football ... I think he'll have an immediate impact in a positive way."
