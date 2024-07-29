Illinois Freshman Kasparas Jakucionis Drawing Raves For Play In FIBA Tournament
We know this time of year belongs to Illinois Fighting Illini football program, with practices starting Monday evening.
Still, it's kind of hard to ignore what is brewing with the Illini hoops team. The offseason included the additions of freshmen Morez Johnson, Will Riley and Kasparas Jakucionis.
Jakucionis is away from campus this summer because he is competing for Lithuania in the FIBA U18 EuroBasket championships in Finland.
The 6-foot-4 guard is drawing raves on the international circuit. Here's what some are saying:
Isaac Trotter of CBS Sports: "Illinois freshman Kasparas Jakucionis continues to tear it up for Lithuania’s U18 club. Brad Underwood won’t have to go back too far in the archives to find one of his favorite actions for big lead guards."
Dainius Rusma of BasketNews.com: "Illinois freshman KasparasJakučionis keeps on displaying his game & proving he's the one to keep your eyes on. Elite direction change with/without the ball by Kasparas is just one aspect of his game. More to come in U18."
Arman Jovic of PDT Scouting: "Kasparas continues to showcase his crafty on-ball skills, with a tight handle, ability to play with or without the ball, averaging 21.5 PPG per two games."
NextGenHoops: "This kid is going PLACES!"
Some are calling Jakucionis a one-and-done type talent. He is already being mentioned on 2025 first-round draft boards. It will be interesting to see how he meshes with a stacked Illini backcourt.
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
