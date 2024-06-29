Illinois Gets Commitment From Running Back Who Plays At One Of Florida's Top Programs
The Illinois Fighting Illini received a commitment Saturday from a player who attends one of the best programs in the nation.
St. Thomas Aquinas running back Cedric Wyche announced via social media his verbal commitment to the Illini. He is listed a three-star recruit by 247 Sports.
"1000% percented To The University Of Illinois," Wyche posted on X, formerly Twitter.
The 5-foot-11, 195-pound Wyche has offers from Florida International, South Florida, Missouri and Kentucky. St. Thomas Aquinas has won 15 state titles, including five straight. It is home to NFL stars such as Major Wright, Michael Irvin, Giovani Bernard, Asanti Samuel and Nick and Joey Bosa.
FLORIDA DB EXPECTED TO MAKE DECISION TODAY
It is always considered a victory any time the Illinois Fighting Illini can steal a football recruit from the state of Florida.
The Illini will know if they grabbed one Saturday when three-star cornerback Robert Jones of Vero Beach High School makes his college choice. The Illini are among the finalists along with Central Florida and North Carolina State.
On Friday, Jones gave his thoughts on possibly continuing his career at Illinois in a personal essay written for The Treasure Coast News.
He wrote: "I love Illinois. When I went up there, I loved them athletically and academically. They showed they can take care of me and be the person I want to be at the end of the day. When I see Florida boys that come there and achieve their goal, that means a lot. Devon Witherspoon, Jer’Zhan Newton, guys like that. They’re coaching staff is really hype and as a defensive back you have to have that energy. I love the way they coach their team. I can see myself being a great DB at the University of Illinoi
