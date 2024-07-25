Illinois Hopes To Improve Record In Close Games By Avoiding Mental Lapses
The Illinois Fighting Illini thought they were on the way to an impressive victory against Wisconsin last October.
They were ahead 14 in the fourth quarter before reverting to old form. The Illini were outscored by 18 in yet another close loss.
Linebacker Seth Coleman highlighted a late substitution that forced coach Bret Bielema to call a timeout. Coleman is fond of the play because he was involved with Ezekiel Holmes on the mishap.
If it was avoided, the blown timeout would have been useful when the Illini need it on offense.
"Coach B had to waste a timeout," Coleman said. "Due to wasting that timeout, Wisconsin was able to prepare a play and we didn't have a timeout for when the offense was out there. That was a critical moment."
The Illini blew a chance to build momentum by moving to .500. Instead, it was another afternoon filled with disappointment. They lost three games by four points or less last year, including the final two against Iowa and Northwestern.
It was the difference from going 8-4 with a bowl game instead of 5-7.
The Illini are out to correct those issues with practices set to begin within a week. Coleman said the issue has already been addressed.
"We go over situational football with a lot with Coach B," Coleman said. "In our team meetings, I see those small details really, really matter. I can't stress it enough."
Shandel Richardson is the publisher of Illinois Fighting Illini On SI. He can be reached at shandelrich@gmail.com
Follow our updates and coverage on Facebook
X: @IlliniNowOnSI