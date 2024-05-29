Illinois Incoming Freshman Morez Johnson To Compete For Team USA Basketball
Before he arrives at the University of Illinois this fall, incoming freshman Morez Johnson gets the opportunity to represent his country.
Johnson was selected to the USA Basketball Men's U18 national team. He is one of 12 players to make the roster. The AmeriCup takes place Jun3 3-9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.
The 6-foot-9 Johnson was named Illinois Mr. Basketball and Gatorade Player of the Year after his senior season at Thornton Township High School. Last season he averaged 20 points, 15 rebounds, four assists and three steals. He led the team to a 25-9 record.
He was ranked as a Top 30 recruit by Rivals, ESPN and 247Sports.
FEARS ALSO ON TEAM USA
Five-star Illinois Fighting Illini commit Jeremiah Fears is taking his talents to Team USA this summer as a member of the U18 group.
Fears announced the commitment on Instagram Tuesday morning with the caption, "Honored and Blessed." He is no stranger to playing with Team USA, winning gold medals at the 2022 FIBA U17 World Cup and 2021 FIBA Americas U16 Championship.
The junior at AZ Compass was a major reason for the team's 20-5 record this season. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.2 points and 2.5 steals in 13 games.
THE ILLINI LANDS LITHUANIAN GUARD
The Illinois Fighting Illini have reportedly reeled in another player with NBA talent.
According to a report by ESPN, the Illini have received a verbal commitment from Lithuania guard Kasparas Jakucionis. The 6-foot-6 Jakucionis is projected as a first-round pick in the 2025 draft.
